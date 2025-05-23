The Passenger Information Display System (PIDS) installed on metro platforms now displays the occupancy levels of each coach in real-time.

Delhi Metro is the lifeline of Delhi-NCR, which offers a unique feature to help passengers find less crowded coaches before boarding. The purpose of this facility is to improve passenger comfort, particularly during peak travel hours. Delhi Metro coaches are overcrowded during rush hour (8 AM to 12 PM and 5 PM to 9 PM), making it difficult to even stand in a coach. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) introduced a system that detects less crowded coaches before the train arrives at the platform.

Passenger Information Display System (PIDS)

The occupancy level of each coach is now shown in real time on metro stations via the Passenger Information Display System (PIDS). This information is generated through a software system that compares each coach's weight with its weight when empty. Based on this data, the system estimates each coach's crowding percentage.

Magenta Line

In the past, PIDS offered information on train arrival timings. The estimated occupancy of each coach is now displayed on the Magenta Line as well. This makes it easier for travellers to find coaches with fewer people before boarding. According to the officials, the technology uses weight sensors in the coaches to determine occupancy by comparing the weight of the empty coach with real-time weight data.

The Delhi Metro intends to extend this service to additional routes to improve passenger convenience if this trial is successful. It is expected that this innovation would improve the comfort and efficiency of metro travel for all commuters.