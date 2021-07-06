DMRC launches India's first UPI-based cashless parking at Kashmere Gate

If you are a regular commuter by Delhi metro, here is some good news for you. From now on, Delhi Metro commuters can use a convenient cashless parking facility at Kashmere Gate metro station. For the first time in India, a FASTag/UPI-based cashless parking facility has been launched at the Kashmere Gate metro station from Tuesday.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), as part of the Multi-Model Integration (MMI) initiative, dedicated Intermediate Public Transport (IPT) lanes for Taxi, E-Rickshaw, Auto was also inaugurated at the metro station.

The DMRC stated that the cashless parking facility located at Gate No 6 of the Kashmere Gate station can accommodate 55 four-wheelers and 174 two-wheelers. The entry/exit and payment of 4-wheelers can also be done through the FASTag.

Notably, at this metro station, the parking fee will be deducted through FASTag, which will reduce the time for entry and payment. Only the vehicles with FASTag will be allowed to park in this facility. The DMRC said that the payment can also be made through DMRC/NCMC cards in the time to come.

The two-wheelers entry can be done by only swiping the Delhi Metro smart card. The swipe of the smart card is used only for registering the entry/exit time and fare calculation. But, money will not be deducted from the smart card. People can pay the parking fee by UPI apps by scanning the QR Code. The payment in the future can be made through DMRC/NCMC cards as well.

The cashless parking facility is DMRC's pilot project. Moreover, the DMRC is also planning to set up similar systems at more of its parking facilities across Delhi-NCR.