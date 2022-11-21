Search icon
Delhi Metro services to be disrupted on THIS line on Tuesday, check details

Delhi Metro: DMRC has advised passengers to plan their journey accordingly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 09:48 PM IST

Delhi Metro services to be disrupted on THIS line on Tuesday, November 22. (File Photo: IANS)

Delhi Metro operations on the Grey Line will not be available for an hour on Tuesday, November 22, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Monday.

The services will be affected from 12.30 pm to 01.30 pm due to speed trials on the Dwarka-Dhansa Bus Stand section, DMRC said. It has advised passengers to plan their journey accordingly. 

"To undertake speed trials on Dwarka–Dhansa Bus Stand section (Grey Line) for enhancement of speed & overall improvement in quality of train operations, services will not be available b/w Dwarka & Dhansa Bus Stand for 1 hour i.e, from 12:30 pm to 01:30 pm on 22.11.2022 (Tuesday)," DMRC tweeted.

The Grey Line spans a little over five kilometres between Dwarka and Dhansa Bus Stand with four stations.

