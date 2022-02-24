Delhi Metro commuters can get prior alert of stops or delay, know how

Good news for Delhi Metro commuters. Now you can get a prior alert on your mobile about the next stoppage while enroute in a metro to your travel destination. The commuters can get the alert using the Delhi Metro's newly revamped mobile application, officials of the DMRC told news agency PTI.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's revamped website and mobile app was launched on Wednesday. Delhi Metro is planning to integrate its digital platforms with 'e-commerce in a big way' to allow commuters to get services in the course of their journey.

This is the first time that the DMRC has integrated its website and the mobile application which will ensure faster updates and flow of information on both platforms.

Read | Delhi Metro’s new app will let you book movie tickets, order food, and much more! Know details here

How does the DMRC website function?

Using the newly-upgraded website, anyone can get real-time information on their planned journey route.

It includes whether there is any snag or interruption on the route ahead, and will even suggest an alternative route.

Upgraded website is among the world's most feature-rich and advanced interactive digital platforms, claimed DMRC.

Some of the features are only available on the DMRC website and some only available on the app.

The upgraded DMRC website also displays the service status of every line on a real-time basis.

It show appropriate colour codes and text to indicate normal or partial service (green for normal and amber for partial).

The passengers can view the reasons for any partial service on a line by checking the 'Line Updates' tab.

How the DMRC Mobile App works?

DMRC Mobile App provides users with a function to find the nearest metro station from any location.

They have to simply switch on the GPS location on their mobile phones and use this feature on the app.

They can also see the direction via Google Map to the station from the user's current GPS location.

Passengers using the app will be alerted prior to reaching the destination via push notifications on the mobile.

Passenger will get a notification after the train leaves the station and just preceding the destination station.