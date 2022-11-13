Delhi MCD polls: Former AAP councillor climbs tower after party denies ticket (Photo: ANI)

Former councillor and AAP leader Haseeb-ul-Hasan climbed a transmission tower on Sunday afternoon after the Arvind Kejriwal-led party denied a ticket to him for the upcoming MCD polls. The former climbed the tower near Shastri Park Metro Station in Delhi. He is reportedly unhappy over not being given a ticket for the polls.

Delhi Former AAP Councillor HaseebHasan climbs a transmission tower near Shastri Park Metro Station allegedly unhappy over not being given ticket for upcoming MCD poll. Locals, Police and fire brigade are at the spot. pic.twitter.com/e5y7ZxRfeI — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released its second list of 117 candidates for elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) scheduled for December 4.

"Our 2nd list of candidates for the upcoming MCD elections is here! Congratulations to all. Delhi will `Vote for Jhaadu` to clean the `3 Garbage Mountains` gifted by the BJP," the AAP tweeted along with the list of candidates.

The AAP`s second list was released shortly after the BJP issued its first list of 232 candidates for the civic body elections. The nomination process for the polls is already underway. November 14 is the last date for filing nominations and the scrutiny of forms will take place on November 16.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 19. The MCD polls will be held on December 4. The counting of votes will take place on December 7.

(With inputs from PTI)