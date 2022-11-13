Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Delhi MCD polls: Former AAP councillor climbs tower after party denies ticket

Delhi MCD elections: AAP on Sunday released its second list of 117 candidates for elections to the 250-ward MCD scheduled for December 4.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 02:00 PM IST

Delhi MCD polls: Former AAP councillor climbs tower after party denies ticket
Delhi MCD polls: Former AAP councillor climbs tower after party denies ticket (Photo: ANI)

Former councillor and AAP leader Haseeb-ul-Hasan climbed a transmission tower on Sunday afternoon after the Arvind Kejriwal-led party denied a ticket to him for the upcoming MCD polls. The former climbed the tower near Shastri Park Metro Station in Delhi. He is reportedly unhappy over not being given a ticket for the polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released its second list of 117 candidates for elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) scheduled for December 4.

"Our 2nd list of candidates for the upcoming MCD elections is here! Congratulations to all. Delhi will `Vote for Jhaadu` to clean the `3 Garbage Mountains` gifted by the BJP," the AAP tweeted along with the list of candidates.

READ | Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce saga gets new twist, star couple to host TV show together

The AAP`s second list was released shortly after the BJP issued its first list of 232 candidates for the civic body elections. The nomination process for the polls is already underway. November 14 is the last date for filing nominations and the scrutiny of forms will take place on November 16.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 19. The MCD polls will be held on December 4. The counting of votes will take place on December 7.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: Know all about Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: As Indian all-rounder turns 29, here's a look at some of his fine performances in T20Is
As KL Rahul becomes the 3rd fastest batsman to score 2000 T20I runs, here's a look at other players with the same feat
Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Himmatwala: Films directed by Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan
Bigg Boss 16: Who is Archana Gautam? Know all about actress, politician, Miss Bikini India winner
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Muzaffarnagar, UP: Friend makes man's murder bragging viral; police find body buried inside his home
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.