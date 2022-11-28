Delhi MCD polls 2022: BJP’s snide cartoon series ‘Dilli Ka Ladka’ plans to ‘expose’ AAP, Arvind Kejriwal

BJP's cartoon against AAP ahead of MCD polls 2022 (Photo - BJP Twitter)

Just a few days ahead of the MCD elections 2022 in Delhi, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has advanced even more attacks on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the capital, launching a cartoon series against the party to “expose” them.

BJP on Sunday released a cartoon series called “Dilli Ka Ladka”, where it made several snide comments about the AAP administration in the capital. Further, the cartoon series is set to “expose the failures of the AAP government”, which is led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP's MCD poll campaign committee convener Ashish Sood said during the launch of the cartoon series, “Compared to the AAP government's paid campaign, this creative cartoon will talk about the work of municipal corporations ruled by the BJP and expose Kejriwal's propaganda.”

Apart from the cartoon series, the BJP has been posting several animations and cartoons on jailed AAP leader Satyendra Jain and the alleged special treatment he has been receiving inside the jail, as revealed by multiple CCTV footage from the prison cell.

In one footage, a man can be seen giving a foot massage to Satyendra Jain inside his jail cell. The man is allegedly named Rinku and is a prisoner booked under the POSCO Act for allegedly raping his own minor daughter.

In another leaked CCTV footage, Satyendra Jain’s jail cell can be seen getting tidied up and receiving housekeeping services. However, AAP has refuted all the allegations of luxury treatment for Jain, saying that he has been receiving massages as part of his physiotherapy.

The MCD polls 2022 in Delhi are set to take place on December 4, while the results of the same are expected on December 7. While BJP has been in control of the MCD for nearly two decades, AAP is claiming that it will win with a massive majority this year.

