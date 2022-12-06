Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: Step-by-step guide to check poll results on Voter Helpline app (file photo)

Delhi MCD election results will be announced on Wednesday, December 7. The counting of votes will start at 8 am Wednesday. There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and 1,349 candidates are in the fray. Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

You can check the real-time results of the MCD on the Election Commission's app -- Voter Helpline App. It is a comprehensive app for Indian Voters to search for their name in the electoral roll, submit forms for voter registration and modification, download their digital photo voter slips, make complaints, and find details about the contesting candidates. The app is available for both Android and iPhone users.

Key features

Party-wise results

Constituency wise

Constituency wise trends

The user can also view the real-time results of his/ her constituency by scanning the barcode of the EPIC card.

App allowed the user to bookmark their favourite candidates to track their progress and get personalized results.

Here's how you can check the results on your phone:

Step 1: Download Voter Helpline app from Google Play Store/Apple Store app

Step 2: Click on the results

Step 3: Click on MCD elections result

Direct link for the Voter Helpline App here.