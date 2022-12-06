Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: Step-by-step guide to check poll results on Voter Helpline app

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: The counting of votes will begin at 8 am Wednesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 06:03 PM IST

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: Step-by-step guide to check poll results on Voter Helpline app
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: Step-by-step guide to check poll results on Voter Helpline app (file photo)

Delhi MCD election results will be announced on Wednesday, December 7. The counting of votes will start at 8 am Wednesday. There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and 1,349 candidates are in the fray. Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

You can check the real-time results of the MCD on the Election Commission's app -- Voter Helpline App. It is a comprehensive app for Indian Voters to search for their name in the electoral roll, submit forms for voter registration and modification, download their digital photo voter slips, make complaints, and find details about the contesting candidates. The app is available for both Android and iPhone users.

Key features 

  • Party-wise results
  • Constituency wise
  • Constituency wise trends
  • The user can also view the real-time results of his/ her constituency by scanning the barcode of the EPIC card.
  • App allowed the user to bookmark their favourite candidates to track their progress and get personalized results.

READ | As exit polls predict cliffhanger in Himachal, BJP and Congress now woo Independents; 'kingmakers' getting feelers

Here's how you can check the results on your phone:

Step 1: Download Voter Helpline app from Google Play Store/Apple Store app

Step 2: Click on the results

Step 3: Click on MCD elections result

Direct link for the Voter Helpline App here.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: From Ronaldo to Messi, know star footballers who will likely play their last world cup
Who is Chahatt Khanna, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star who is at loggerheads with Urfi Javed
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
From smart phones to blades: 5 times Urfi Javed made bizzare outfits using objects
Urfi Javed's monthly income will stun you! She drives THIS expensive car
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Akshay Kumar gets trolled for his look as Shivaji Maharaj in Veer Daudle Saat, netizens ask 'itni jaldi dhadi muchh...'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.