Massive fire breaks out at residential society apartment in Greater Noida West, cause unknown

The official added that the cause of the fire and the damage caused were yet to be ascertained.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 07:48 AM IST

Massive fire breaks out at residential society apartment in Greater Noida West, cause unknown
File Photo

Officials have confirmed that a fire broke out at an apartment in a residential society in Greater Noida West on Diwali evening. Police officials said that the fire broke out in the flat in Vedantam Society in Gaur City 2 area, under Bisrakh police station limits. 

Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh said that efforts are on to douse the fire completely. "We got information at around 10.05 pm about a fire at a flat on the 17th floor of Tower B2 of Vedantam society. The fire reached the 18th floor too. Fire tenders were brought and the fire was controlled in an hour," he said.

Singh further said that no casualties were reported so far. The official added that the cause of the fire and the damage caused were yet to be ascertained. 

As the whole nation was celebrating the festival, many cases of fire were reported across the country. 

In the national capital, a massive fire broke out in a factory in the Raghubar Pura-2 area of the national capital's Gandhinagar on Monday, officials said. 

On being informed, as many as 10 fire tenders were pressed into service. According to officials, four persons trapped inside the factory have been rescued. In the Prashant Vihar area earlier on Monday evening, a fire broke out in a restaurant, said the Delhi Fire Service. Seven fire tenders are present at the spot, added the Delhi Fire Service. 

(ANI)

