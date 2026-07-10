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Delhi: Massive fire at Alipur cardboard godown, doused after major operation

A major fire broke out at a cardboard roll godown in Delhi's Alipur early Friday, but firefighters brought the blaze under control without any injuries.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 10, 2026, 08:09 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Delhi: Massive fire at Alipur cardboard godown, doused after major operation
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A massive fire broke out at a cardboard roll godown in North Delhi's Alipur area in the early hours of Friday. The Delhi Fire Services rushed multiple teams to the spot and managed to bring the fire completely under control. No injuries or casualties were reported.

Fire Upgraded To Category 6

According to Delhi Fire Services Station Officer Praveen Kumar, the control room received the first call about the fire at 12:50 am from Gali Number 10.

"Initially, we dispatched two water tenders, two water bowsers, and one Big Fire Tender (BFT). Subsequently, our Assistant Divisional Officers (ADOs), Paras and Nitin, were rushed to the site. ADO Paras assessed the situation and realised it was a massive godown complex with another large godown adjacent to it. To prevent the fire from spreading, the incident was upgraded to a 'Category 6' fire," Kumar told ANI.

Second Fire Reported Nearby

While firefighters were trying to control the main blaze, another fire was reported at a godown in nearby Gali Number 14. "Station Officer Giriraj was dispatched to Gali Number 14 with two water bowsers. He successfully doused that fire and has since returned to the main site to continue operations," Kumar said.

Plastic And Foil Rolls Made Cooling Difficult

Officials said the godown stored foil and plastic rolls, which made the firefighting operation more challenging. "It is reported to be a factory dealing with foil and plastic rolls. The material melted while burning, and now that we have carried out cooling operations, it has solidified--becoming hard, much like rigid plastic," Kumar explained.

Fire Brought Under Control

After several hours of firefighting and cooling operations, the blaze was completely brought under control.  Officials confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

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