Delhi: Man throws his 2-year-old son from first floor after fight with wife (Representational image)

Delhi news: In a shocking incident in the national capital, a 30-year-old man allegedly threw his two-year-old son from the first-floor terrace of a building and then jumped off it. The incident took place following the man's spat with his wife in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area on Friday.

According to police, the man was under the influence of alcohol. The man has been identified as Man Singh. Both the man and his son were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at a hospital here, police said. The incident took place around 10:30 pm on Friday.

The man's wife, Pooja, has alleged that they shared a strained relationship and she was living with her grandmother along with her son, police officials said. She said her husband arrived at her residence around 7 pm in an inebriated state and picked a fight with her, they added.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Bus carrying school children overturns in Prayagraj, several injured

Following the fight, the man took the child to the first-floor terrace and flung him to the ground from a height of around 21 feet. He himself jumped off the terrace after that, a senior police officer said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a probe launched, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)