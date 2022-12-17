Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Delhi: Man throws his 2-year-old son from first floor after fight with wife

Delhi: Police said the man was under the influence of alcohol. The accused and his wife share a strained relationship.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 03:58 PM IST

Delhi: Man throws his 2-year-old son from first floor after fight with wife
Delhi: Man throws his 2-year-old son from first floor after fight with wife (Representational image)

Delhi news: In a shocking incident in the national capital, a 30-year-old man allegedly threw his two-year-old son from the first-floor terrace of a building and then jumped off it. The incident took place following the man's spat with his wife in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area on Friday.

According to police, the man was under the influence of alcohol. The man has been identified as Man Singh. Both the man and his son were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at a hospital here, police said. The incident took place around 10:30 pm on Friday.

The man's wife, Pooja, has alleged that they shared a strained relationship and she was living with her grandmother along with her son, police officials said. She said her husband arrived at her residence around 7 pm in an inebriated state and picked a fight with her, they added.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Bus carrying school children overturns in Prayagraj, several injured

Following the fight, the man took the child to the first-floor terrace and flung him to the ground from a height of around 21 feet. He himself jumped off the terrace after that, a senior police officer said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a probe launched, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
In pics: Urvashi Dholakia to Malaika Arora, 5 actresses who flaunted stretch marks with pride
In pics: Mouni Roy sets internet on fire with her hot photos
Unity, Utkarsh, Jana Small Finance: Banks offering inflation-beating FDs for senior citizens
Sexy photos of Gandii Baat star Neelam Bhanushali that will make you sweat hard
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 546 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 17
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.