Delhi: 22-year-old man stabs female friend multiple times for breaking off friendship, video surfaces

Delhi: The accused has been apprehended on Tuesday while he was returning to Delhi from Ambala.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

Delhi: 22-year-old man stabs female friend multiple times for breaking off friendship, video surfaces (Photo: ANI)

A 22-year-old man allegedly stabbed her 21-year-old female friend after a fallout between them in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, police said. The incident took place in the broad daylight on Monday.

However, the victim's condition is stable, police said, adding that, the accused has been identified as Sukhvinder Singh and has been arrested. 

Singh and the victim had been friends for a long time but the victim ostensibly stopped talking to him after a minor argument. On Monday, Singh called her near her house and confronted her for not talking to him. When the victim remained quiet, Singh stabbed her 3-4 times and fled, the police said. The incident has been caught on CCTV footage. Viewer discretion is advised.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Adarsh Nagar police station.

The accused was apprehended on Tuesday while he was returning to Delhi from Ambala, she said. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)

