Delhi: 22-year-old man stabs female friend multiple times for breaking off friendship, video surfaces (Photo: ANI)

A 22-year-old man allegedly stabbed her 21-year-old female friend after a fallout between them in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, police said. The incident took place in the broad daylight on Monday.

However, the victim's condition is stable, police said, adding that, the accused has been identified as Sukhvinder Singh and has been arrested.

Singh and the victim had been friends for a long time but the victim ostensibly stopped talking to him after a minor argument. On Monday, Singh called her near her house and confronted her for not talking to him. When the victim remained quiet, Singh stabbed her 3-4 times and fled, the police said. The incident has been caught on CCTV footage. Viewer discretion is advised.

WATCH A 22-year-old youth namely Sukhvinder arrested for stabbing a girl in Adarsh Nagar area on Jan 2. Both were friends due to some dispute, he stabbed her 3-4 times.The girl is admitted to a hospital&her condition is stable Delhi Police



(CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/VLMvdmWGuH — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Adarsh Nagar police station.

The accused was apprehended on Tuesday while he was returning to Delhi from Ambala, she said. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Explained: Why is the Jain community protesting against Jharkhand government