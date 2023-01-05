Delhi: Man allegedly masturbates next to girl on DTC bus, starts crying after getting caught by marshal (file photo)

Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man masturbated in front of a girl in a DTC bus in Rohini area in the national capital, a DTC marshal alleged in a video. Reports suggest that the incident took place on Tuesday.

When the accused was caught by the marshal after the girl raised an alarm, he started crying. The accused has not been arrested as no complaint has been registered yet, police said.

A video from the bus is going viral on social media, wherein the marshal Sandeep Chakara posted in the bus caught hold of him. The accused is a resident of Bihar and he was handed over to the police after the incident. However, he was not arrested as no complaint has been lodged yet, a senior police officer said.

After getting the information about the incident on Wednesday, an enquiry was initiated under Sub-Inspector Suman of Police Station North Rohini, the officer said. The victim was contacted to record her statement or give any complaint in this regard but she refused, police said.

In future, if any complaint is received with respect to the alleged incident, legal action will be taken under the appropriate sections of the law, the police added.

(With inputs from ANI)