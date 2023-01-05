Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Delhi: Man allegedly masturbates next to girl on DTC bus, starts crying after getting caught by marshal

Delhi: The accused has not been arrested as no complaint has been registered yet, police said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 03:40 PM IST

Delhi: Man allegedly masturbates next to girl on DTC bus, starts crying after getting caught by marshal
Delhi: Man allegedly masturbates next to girl on DTC bus, starts crying after getting caught by marshal (file photo)

Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man masturbated in front of a girl in a DTC bus in Rohini area in the national capital, a DTC marshal alleged in a video. Reports suggest that the incident took place on Tuesday.

When the accused was caught by the marshal after the girl raised an alarm, he started crying. The accused has not been arrested as no complaint has been registered yet, police said. 

A video from the bus is going viral on social media, wherein the marshal Sandeep Chakara posted in the bus caught hold of him. The accused is a resident of Bihar and he was handed over to the police after the incident. However, he was not arrested as no complaint has been lodged yet, a senior police officer said.

READ | Churu, Jaipur shiver as mercury dips -4 degrees C; yellow alert in districts as cold wave continues

After getting the information about the incident on Wednesday, an enquiry was initiated under Sub-Inspector Suman of Police Station North Rohini, the officer said. The victim was contacted to record her statement or give any complaint in this regard but she refused, police said.

In future, if any complaint is received with respect to the alleged incident, legal action will be taken under the appropriate sections of the law, the police added.

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sexy photos of Monalisa that proves Nazar star to be 'ultimate seductress'
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Yearender 2022: The Kashmir Files, Darlings, Doctor G: Social dramas that entertained and surprised audience
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Have a hawk eye? Spot the hidden snake in this optical illusion
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.