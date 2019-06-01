Trending#

Delhi: Man arrested for posing as senior Tamil Nadu police officer

He was carrying a fake identity card which mentioned that he was an officer from the 1989 IPS batch of the Tamil nadu cadre.


Rajiv Gupta was posing as a senior TN police officer

Updated: Jun 1, 2019, 10:11 AM IST

Delhi police on Friday arrested one person for posing as a senior IPS officer from Tamil Nadu.

The 53-year-old, identified as Rajiv Gupta, was arrested from Sita Ram Bazar area here after Hauz Qazi police station received information about a man moving about suspiciously in the area.

Gupta was found to be posing as an Inspector General of Police (IG) of Tamil Nadu cadre.

On conducting a search police found he was carrying a fake identity card which mentioned him to be an officer from the 1989 IPS batch and currently posted as IGP.

A case under section 170 IPC has been registered and an investigation is underway.