Delhi: Man arrested for killing wife over her drinking habit

Representational image

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife over her drinking habit in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area, police said on Tuesday. A brother of the accused was also involved in the incident and is currently absconding, they said.

On Sunday, a resident of Asola area had filed a complaint with Maidan Garhi Police Station saying that his wife, 35, was missing, police said.

Sunil Kumar said that his wife had gone missing from their home on June 13 and since then there was no word about her from anywhere. Kumar was enquired and his role was found suspicious.

Police also found it suspicious that it took him so long to file a missing person report, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, Kumar revealed that he had killed his wife on June 14 with the help of his brother as he was fed up with her habits, the officer said.

The accused was fed up with the drinking habit of his wife and also her habit of staying outside most of the time, which led him to suspect her "character" too, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

READ | Jharkhand: 19-year-old arrested for hammering girlfriend and her brother to death

She said that Kumar approached police to file a missing person report only when he got to know that he was accused of murdering his wife by his in-laws in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

After interrogation, Kumar was booked under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and several others, of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

At his instance, police also recovered the body of his wife, which he had dumped in Bhati Mines jungle.

On June 14, Kumar, according to police, convinced his wife that they will go to home through the jungle, and when they were deep inside in it, he strangled her.

Kumar's brother, Chhotu, 27, has also been booked as an accused, and efforts are on to nab him too, police said. The brothers worked as vendor in weekly markets.