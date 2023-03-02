Search icon
Delhi man arrested after video of him raping female dog goes viral: Police

When the accused was committing the heinous act, someone made a video of him, the police said. The act went viral on social media and then reached the police.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

File Photo

Police have arrested a Delhi man for allegedly raping a female dog in a park in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area. Police arrested the man on Monday who is also a resident of the area. The accused is married and has children, police said.

According to the police, a complaint was received last week. Following this, an FIR was registered on Sunday under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Animal Cruelty Act.

When the accused was committing the heinous act, someone made a video of him, the police said. The act went viral on social media and then reached the police.

After this, the police began the search for the accused based on this video and identified the accused. At present, the police are probing whether the accused has been involved in such acts in the past as well. 

Shraddha Kapoor turns heads as she stuns in yellow outfit, interacts with fans
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
Valentine's Day 2023: From DDLJ to Jab We Met, perfect romantic movies to binge-watch with your partner
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics
