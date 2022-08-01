Delhi liquor shops to remain open for 2 more months; massive discounts, one plus one deals likely

Delhi excise policy has been extended by a month (File photo)

Just as Delhi was preparing for a major liquor shortage in the capital, the Aam Aadmi Party government decided to extend the excise policy 2021-22 in the capital for two more months, meaning that the wine and beer shops will remain open for the entirety of August and September

The existing private liquor stores in Delhi, which were slated to shut down on August 1, will now remain open till September 30, owing to the new order passed by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in the capital. This comes just as the wine shops in the capital reeled with chaos and throngs of crows over the weekend, due to the liquor sale.

The official said that private liquor stores numbering 468 in Delhi were scheduled to shut shop from Monday after the expiry of their licenses on July 31, but will remain open only after the excise department's order following the Lieutenant Governor's nod.

As per PTI reports, the official said, “The government has sent the decision of its Cabinet to extend existing liquor vend licenses for one month, up to August 31, to the Lt Governor. Orders allowing the liquor stores to remain open after July 31 will be issued after LG's approval.”

Though the order was issued that liquor shops in the capital will remain open for another couple of months, many vendors had to shut down their shops as they pushed out all the alcohol bottles through clearance offers like 50 percent discounts and one plus one deals.

Since stores are open across Delhi for August, it is likely that the sales are will continue in the national capital, with massive discounts and one plus one deal on several general liquor brands. It is expected crowds will continue to throng liquor stores for the entirety of August.

As per vendors and several sellers, the customers have now started looking to neighbouring Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Faridabad for their quota since the liquor stock in Delhi is running out at a fast pace.

(With PTI inputs)

