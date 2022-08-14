Delhi's liquor policy: Customers may get discounts even as old excise regime kicks in from September 1

File photo

Delhi is all set to revert to the old excise policy from September 1 after a massive controversy over its new liquor law. The Delhi government will likely operate 500 liquor vends without any private players in the retail sale of alcohol from next month.

By year's end, the corporations will be in charge of operating 700 different booze vending machines. The new excise policy under which the private liquor vends are currently being run in the city comes to an end on August 31.

With the new liquor policy, the government had withdrawn from the retail business and allowed private players to take over in November 2021. The new policy also introduced discounts, rebates and one-plus-one offer on sale of booze.

What will change from September 1?

Starting September 1, only Delhi government corporations will be allowed to run retail liquor shops as the capital reverting to the old excise regime.

However, according to reports, the AAP government is planning to make changes to the old liquor policy so that it will not only stop the illegal sale of liquor but also benefits the customers.

Efforts are also being made to ensure that there is no impact on the pockets of the customers and hence 'budget stores' will also be arranged.

Reports suggest a discount on liquor is also being considered. However, the exemption limit is not fixed at the moment.

The four corporations of the Delhi government DTTDC, DSIIDC, DCCWS and DSSC have been entrusted with opening a total of 500 liquor vends from September 1. The four government corporations will operate both premium and budget vends that will cater to customers from all walks of life. The AAP government has instructed that there should be no compromise in customer experience when the old policy comes in. No private vends and customers can buy alcohol from the government corporation-run stores only. Over 1,000 liquor brands, both desi and foreign, will be available for purchase at the government-run vends.

