Delhi lifts weekend curfew, removes odd-even rule of opening shops - Read details

The Delhi government has decided to lift weekend curfew in the national capital. The decision was taken in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's crucial meeting held today to review restrictions in the capital and considered lifting the weekend curfew. However, the night curfew will remain in place in the national capital.

Bars and restaurants have been allowed to open with 50% capacity. Cinema hall, theaters can also reopen with 50 percent capacity. The changes will come into effect only after DDMA releases its order. Odd-even system of opening of shops have also been removed. Decision to reopen schools will be taken in next meeting. Number of guests allowed in marriages have been increased to 200.

DDMA also directed officials to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocols like wearing of mask and following social distancing in the capital city. The DDMA'S meeting was chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal at 12:30 pm today. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DDMA Chairman and other experts and officials were also present in the meeting.

Earlier, the traders' fraternity of Delhi had written to Lieutenant Governor demanding the weekend curfew and odd-even rule for opening shops in Delhi be lifted. They cited that the retail trade in Delhi has suffered a loss of about 70% in the last 25 days due to the Covid-19 restrictions.