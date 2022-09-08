Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Delhi LG writes to Arvind Kejriwal demanding MCD dues

LG Saxena said that these funds have been "unfairly withheld" over a two-year period, between 2020–2021 and 2021–2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 08:15 AM IST

Delhi LG writes to Arvind Kejriwal demanding MCD dues
Delhi LG writes to Arvind Kejriwal demanding MCD dues | Photo: File

Vinai Kumar Saxena, the lieutenant governor of Delhi, wrote to Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister, requesting that he release 383.74 crore that is allegedly owed to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Saxena added that these funds have been "unfairly withheld" over a two-year period, between 2020–2021 and 2021–2022.

The communication from September 6 asked that "383.74 crore be made accessible to the MCD at the earliest opportunity for the greater benefit of the inhabitants of Delhi."

READ | Bengaluru floods: Worst not over for IT hub yet, heavy rain likely, read IMD's full forecast here

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led MCDs have been in conflict over the alleged lack of cash allocated to the three corporations (the bodies were combined earlier this year), and Saxena has now entered the debate for the first time with his letter. Calls and texts requesting comment on the situation were not answered by the Delhi government.

Saxena stated in his letter that the money is mostly needed for the maintenance and construction of infrastructure connected to schools, hospitals, dispensaries, roads, footpaths, etc. that affect Delhi residents' everyday lives.
"It need not be emphasised that the above budget estimates were voted and approved by the Delhi legislative assembly and was incumbent upon the urban development department to timely release the funds to MCD. It was not done despite several requests and due to non-release of funds the provision of various public services by MCD is being adversely impacted causing inconvenience to the citizens of Delhi," LG said.

READ | Central Vista Avenue reopening: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's kin to miss unveiling of statue near India Gate

The BJP has previously claimed that the AAP government withheld over Rs13,000 crore from Delhi's corporations in accordance with the recommendations of the 3rd, 4th, and 5th Delhi Finance Commissions. All three mayors, the chairs of the standing committees, and other important civic leaders staged a protest outside the mansion of the chief minister in December 2020 to demand the release of funding. The AAP administration has insisted that there are no pending dues.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result DECLARED at neet.nta.nic.in: See where, how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.