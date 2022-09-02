Delhi LG VK Saxena hits back at AAP's corruption allegations, accuses Delhi CM Kejriwal of using 'diversionary tactics'

File Photo

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, on Thursday, hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he had flagged issues including "anomalies in excise policy" and "files not being signed by CM" as part of his duties towards the people of the national capital but the "response has been nothing but subterfuge amounting to the defence of the indefensible and abusive personal attack on me".

The Delhi LG, who made a series of tweets, also accused Kejriwal of "diversionary tactics and false accusations".

READ | From coconut water to lemon, aloe juice: A look at healthy morning drinks to kickstart your day

"Abiding by the Constitution and my duties towards the people of Delhi, I flagged the issues of: 1. Grave anomalies in Excise Policy later withdrawn by the Cabinet headed by CM @ArvindKejriwalji himself, 2. Inordinate delay of 2.5 years in acting on CVC report on irregularities in the construction of Classrooms in Delhi Govt Schools 3. Files not being signed by CM @ArvindKejriwal Ji 4. CAG audits not being conducted timely in State Universities 5. Cabinet notes reaching me after Cabinet meetings, and 6. Non-availability of water in Foreign Missions, among others," the LG said.

Check out the tweet here.

The LG said he had expected the Chief Minister to address these in the right spirit. "Unfortunately, the response has been nothing but subterfuge amounting to defence of the indefensible and abusive personal attack on me," he said."

As a public representative, CM needs to explain to the people 'his art' of converting Rs 17 lakhs, ascertained by CBI as demonetised currency exchanged by 2 employees of Khadi Bhawan Delhi, into Rs 1400 Cr as claimed by AAP," he added.

READ | Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, pontiff of Muruga Mutt, sent to 14-day judicial custody in sexual assault case of minors

The LG said he called for good governance, zero tolerance for corruption, and better services for the people of Delhi.

"But unfortunately CM @ArvindKejriwal Ji in desperation has resorted to diversionary tactics and false accusations. I would not be surprised if in the coming days more such baseless personal attacks are made on me and my family. He should know that I will under no circumstances whatsoever be deterred from my constitutional duties. My commitment to improving the lives of the people of Delhi remains unwavering," the LG said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor had earlier decided to take legal action against Aam Aadmi Party leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, and Jasmine Shah among others "for highly defamatory and false allegations of corruption by them, attributed to his tenure as Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC)," LG House officials had said.