'To ensure speedy...': Delhi LG directs officials to send challans for traffic violations on WhatsApp

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hina Khan remembers her father amid her cancer battle, pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary: 'I'm unable to...'

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams stuck in space, battling radiation, bone weakness; NASA can't rescue her till...

With Appeal to India for Regional Solidarity: Yunus, a banker to the poor now turns into a statesman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha that seeks to raise nominees per account to...

Paris Olympics Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem: How villagers in Pakistan collected money to send javelin player to Olympics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hina Khan remembers her father amid her cancer battle, pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary: 'I'm unable to...'

Hina Khan remembers her father amid her cancer battle, pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary: 'I'm unable to...'

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams stuck in space, battling radiation, bone weakness; NASA can't rescue her till...

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams stuck in space, battling radiation, bone weakness; NASA can't rescue her till...

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha that seeks to raise nominees per account to...

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha that seeks to raise nominees per account to...

7 superfoods to fight vitamin A deficiency

7 superfoods to fight vitamin A deficiency

Countries that share Independence day with India on August 15

Countries that share Independence day with India on August 15

5 iconic Indian monuments built by women

5 iconic Indian monuments built by women

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

India's most hated actor, parents refused to name kids after him, was richer than superstars, still refused lead roles

India's most hated actor, parents refused to name kids after him, was richer than superstars, still refused lead roles

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Sonia Gandhi leads Oppn walkout from RS after Jaya Bachchan's ugly fight with VP

Sonia Gandhi leads Oppn walkout from RS after Jaya Bachchan's ugly fight with VP

Hina Khan remembers her father amid her cancer battle, pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary: 'I'm unable to...'

Hina Khan remembers her father amid her cancer battle, pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary: 'I'm unable to...'

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

HomeDelhi

Delhi

'To ensure speedy...': Delhi LG directs officials to send challans for traffic violations on WhatsApp

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has directed police officials to issue challans for traffic violations on WhatsApp number of offenders.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 01:08 PM IST

'To ensure speedy...': Delhi LG directs officials to send challans for traffic violations on WhatsApp
Delhi LG VK Saxena (File photo/ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena, expressing concerns over traffic violations and non-payment of challans, has directed the police officials to issue challans on WhatsApp number of offenders. 

The Delhi LG, on Thursday, i.e., August 8, chaired a meeting with the police officials and directed them to expedite the process of issuing challans on WhatsApp to ensure timely payments and improve their 'rate of realisation'. 

SK Singh, DCP (traffic), said that this will be done to ensure speedy payment of challans, as many people do not often check their SMSes. 

“We have phone numbers of the owners registered against nameplates of vehicles on the Vahan portal. Earlier, we used to send an SMS (of the challan). But we realised people don’t usually check their SMSes. So, now we will send it via WhatsApp so there is speedy payment of challans,” said SK Singh, DCP (traffic), while speaking to The Indian Express. 

In the meeting held yesterday, the L-G expressed concern over traffic violations such as illegal parking, especially by buses, on roads and flyovers.

He also instructed the police officials to ensure the speedy installation of AI-based Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras to recognise vehicles of offenders and subsequently issue challans through SMS as well as WhatsApp.

LG VK Saxena also noted that the transport department and Delhi police should reach out to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and prepare and action plan to implement a parking policy and ensure compliance with Pollution Under Control (PUC) certification, which is mandatory for car and bike owners in India. 

He also directed the police officals to make efforts to clear out traffic at ISBT Kashmere Gate, an inter-state bus terminal in Delhi, along with a Delhi Traffic police drive to impound e-rickshaws driven without registration.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Man who risked everything by shutting down his first business for a…Ratan Tata is his relative

Meet Man who risked everything by shutting down his first business for a…Ratan Tata is his relative

Income Tax Refund: How much time does it take to get ITR refund? Step-by-step guide to check refund status

Income Tax Refund: How much time does it take to get ITR refund? Step-by-step guide to check refund status

Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri-starrer cult classic Laila Majnu to re-release in theatres; here’s how you can watch

Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri-starrer cult classic Laila Majnu to re-release in theatres; here’s how you can watch

Bangladesh crisis live updates: At least 24 killed in hotel owned by Awami League leader

Bangladesh crisis live updates: At least 24 killed in hotel owned by Awami League leader

Apple to make big changes in iPhone 16 pro model; check details

Apple to make big changes in iPhone 16 pro model; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

India's most hated actor, parents refused to name kids after him, was richer than superstars, still refused lead roles

India's most hated actor, parents refused to name kids after him, was richer than superstars, still refused lead roles

This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement