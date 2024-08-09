'To ensure speedy...': Delhi LG directs officials to send challans for traffic violations on WhatsApp

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena, expressing concerns over traffic violations and non-payment of challans, has directed the police officials to issue challans on WhatsApp number of offenders.

The Delhi LG, on Thursday, i.e., August 8, chaired a meeting with the police officials and directed them to expedite the process of issuing challans on WhatsApp to ensure timely payments and improve their 'rate of realisation'.

SK Singh, DCP (traffic), said that this will be done to ensure speedy payment of challans, as many people do not often check their SMSes.

“We have phone numbers of the owners registered against nameplates of vehicles on the Vahan portal. Earlier, we used to send an SMS (of the challan). But we realised people don’t usually check their SMSes. So, now we will send it via WhatsApp so there is speedy payment of challans,” said SK Singh, DCP (traffic), while speaking to The Indian Express.

In the meeting held yesterday, the L-G expressed concern over traffic violations such as illegal parking, especially by buses, on roads and flyovers.

He also instructed the police officials to ensure the speedy installation of AI-based Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras to recognise vehicles of offenders and subsequently issue challans through SMS as well as WhatsApp.

LG VK Saxena also noted that the transport department and Delhi police should reach out to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and prepare and action plan to implement a parking policy and ensure compliance with Pollution Under Control (PUC) certification, which is mandatory for car and bike owners in India.

He also directed the police officals to make efforts to clear out traffic at ISBT Kashmere Gate, an inter-state bus terminal in Delhi, along with a Delhi Traffic police drive to impound e-rickshaws driven without registration.