Delhi L-G rejects government's proposal to lift weekend curfew, allows private offices to function at 50% capacity

Amid the increasing cases of Covid-19 in India, on Friday, Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal rejected the Delhi government's proposal to lift the weekend curfew and remove the odd-even rule for the opening of shops in the markets. Any decision on lifting the weekend curfew could be taken once the COVID-19 situation in Delhi improves further, they said.

LG Baijal, however, has allowed the Delhi government's proposal to allow private offices to function with 50 percent staff.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a press conference that the Delhi government has proposed lifting weekend curfew, ending the odd-even system for opening of shops, and allowing private offices to run with 50 percent staff in the city.

The proposal approved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to Lt Governor Anil Baijal for his consent, he said.

The decision to ease the restrictions was taken because of the declining number of Covid cases in the city and its effect on livelihood and business activities, he said.

The traders in many parts of the city have demanded the lifting of curbs including the opening of shops of non-essential goods on alternate days based on the odd-even system.

The weekend curfew imposed because of the rise in Covid cases will be in place from 10 PM Friday and continue till Monday 5 AM.

Meanwhile, the national capital reported 12,306 new Covid cases marking a decrease in the number of infections registered on Wednesday. The city also witnessed 43 deaths and the positivity rate now stands at 21.48 percent.