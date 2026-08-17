'Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi': Rekha Gupta launches Swachhta Abhiyan 2026 with Rs 1 crore reward

Delhi has launched a major cleanliness drive, but what makes this campaign different? From waste segregation to a Rs 1-crore ward incentive, the city is aiming for lasting change. Know more about it and what CM Rekha Gupta said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched ‘Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi – Swachhta Abhiyan 2026’, a city-wide cleanliness campaign that will be conducted across the national capital from 17 August to 2 October.

The launch programme was attended by Delhi BJP President and Union Minister of State Shri Harsh Malhotra, Cabinet Minister Shri Ashish Sood, MCD Mayor Shri Pravesh Wahi, MLA Shri Abhay Verma, along with senior officials, public representatives and other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister called upon government departments, civic agencies, RWAs, market associations and citizens to actively participate in the campaign through Shramdaan and collective action.

She said the campaign will focus on cleanliness drives across public spaces, source segregation of waste, reduction of single-use plastic and promotion of the 3R principle — Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. She also announced that the best-performing wards will receive an incentive of Rs 1 crore in recognition of their outstanding cleanliness efforts, and appealed to every Delhiite to make cleanliness a part of everyday life.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the ‘Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi – Swachhta Abhiyan 2026’, a city-wide cleanliness drive running from August 17 to October 2. The campaign will promote waste segregation, reduced use of single-use plastic and the 3R principle, with the… pic.twitter.com/uBa6zAO8nq August 17, 2026

''Nothing is impossible. Delhi is a small city, and if we all work together, we can achieve a lot. The most important thing is to have a sense of responsibility and concern for our city. With the feeling of 'My City, My Responsibility,' if we work together, we will certainly be able to make this 'Freedom from Garbage' campaign a reality,'' the Delhi CM said.