Delhi: Kejriwal orders probe, announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for family of Nangal rape victim

After meeting the family members of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and murdered, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of rupees ten lakh.

"Met the girl's family, shared their pain, will give financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh. There will be a magisterial inquiry into the matter. Top lawyers will be engaged to get the culprits punished. The Central government should take strict steps to improve law and order in Delhi, we will cooperate fully," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi after visiting the girl's family.

बच्ची के परिवार से मिला, उनका दर्द बांटा- - परिवार को 10 लाख रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता देंगे - मामले की मजिस्ट्रेट जांच होगी - दोषियों को सजा दिलवाने के लिए बड़े वकील लगायेंगे केंद्र सरकार दिल्ली में क़ानून व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करने के लिए कड़े कदम उठाए, हम पूरा सहयोग करेंगे — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 4, 2021

"We'll order magisterial inquiry & appoint top lawyers so that culprits get strict punishment," he added.

There have been continuous protests since Sunday over the incident and many politicians have been visiting the protest site or expressing their condolences on social media.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also met the family of the victim and assured them support.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday took suo moto cognizance of the matter.

Delhi Police has registered a case against four accused on basis of the statement of the girl's mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered, and cremated without their consent. The police had said on Tuesday that a board of three doctors will conduct an autopsy of the charred remains of the girl.