Delhi Jal Board tells residents to store water as supply in capital to be hit from today

Even as the national capital battles severe heatwave with temperatures touching above 49 degrees Celsius mark, water supply in several parts of Delhi will be affected today due to depletion of water level of Yamuna at Wazirabad along with reduction in release of raw water from Haryana, the Delhi Jal Board announced on Monday.

"Water supply will be affected since the morning of May 17 till the pond level improves to normal," the Delhi Jal Board said. The Board has urged residents to store adequate quantity of water in advance as per requirement. The Jal Board has said that water tankers would be provided on request as supply would remain affected till the pond level improved to normal.

Haryana supplies a total of 610 million gallons of water a day to Delhi through two canals, CLC and DSB and the Yamuna. A statement from the Delhi Jal Board stated that the water level at the Wazirabad pond had fallen to 669.40 ft, against a normal level of around 674.50 ft. The level at the pond was 671.80 ft on May 12.

"The river is dry and water production at Chandrawal, Wazirabad and Okhla has fallen by around 25%-30%," a senior official of the DJB said. In 1994, a memorandum of understanding was signed among the states of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh on allocation of surface flow of the river to these states.

Water supply is likely to be hit in areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Cantt, Patel Nagar, Karol Bagh, Civil Lines, Paharganj, Tughlakabad, Model Town, Punjabi Bagh, Burari, Greater Kailash, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Prahladpur, Jahangirpuri and Moolchand.