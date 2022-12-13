Search icon
Delhi: Four arrested for cheating people posing as Finance Ministry and RBI officials in insurance fraud

Insurance scam: The accused used to approach victims through a letter which had a forged sign of the Finance Minister, police said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 08:42 PM IST

Delhi: Four arrested for cheating people posing as Finance Ministry and RBI officials in insurance fraud (representional image)

Insurance fraud: Delhi Police`s Special Cell has busted a syndicate of fraudsters indulging in cheating approximately 3,000 people. The four accused, who have been arrested, used to pose as officials from the Ministry of Finance, the RBI, and the IRDAI.

Police said that the accused had even prepared forged documents from the Finance Ministry bearing the signature of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RBI Regional Director S.M.N Swamy, IRDAI`s Bima Lokpal and various life insurance companies.

 

The accused have been identified as Mehtab Alam, 33, a resident of old Mustafabad, Sartaj Khan, 31, a resident of New Mustafabad, Mohd Junaid, 29, brother of Sartaj Khan and Deen Mohammad, 27.

Police teams have also recovered a laptop being used to prepare forged documents, 7 mobile phones used for calling victims, three email IDs and domain names used for sending mail to victims, a datasheet of insurance policyholders containing details of future potential victims, bank accounts, ATM Card used for receiving money.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell`s IFSO, Prashant Gautam, said that a complaint was received by the Ministry of Finance regarding financial fraud, impersonation and using forged documents.

The complaint was sent to the Delhi Police Commissioner`s office, and a fake letter issued in the name of the Ministry of Finance bearing the signature of the Finance Minister was also attached with the complaint. A few more similar complaints were also received from the CP office for inquiry.

In his complaint, the victim stated that he was telephonically approached by a person named Chaman Lal and was told that some amount was sanctioned against his lapsed insurance policy.

