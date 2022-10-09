Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Delhi: House collapses near Lahori Gate, several feared trapped

Delhi: A rescue operation is underway. So far, five people have been rescued and shifted to a hospital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 09:40 PM IST

Delhi: House collapses near Lahori Gate, several feared trapped
Delhi: House collapses near Lahori Gate, several feared trapped (Photo: ANI)

A house has collapsed near the Lahori gate in Delhi, wherein 3-4 more people are suspected to be trapped in the debris. Five tenders are on the spot. So far, five people have been rescued and shifted to a hospital. Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said a call was received about a roof collapse in the Lahori Gate area around 7.30 pm, PTI reported.

Rescue operation is on to locate others, he said. A NDRF team has also reached the spot.

READ | Gurugram: Six children drown in rainwater-filled pond, all bodies recovered

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Nagarjuna birthday: Ahead of Brahmastra release, here's a look at Bollywood films the actor has starred in
Independence Day 2022: 5 places you can travel to during long weekend to explore exciting Indian cultures
Pankaj Tripathi birthday: From Mirzapur to Sacred Games, 6 times the actor gave amazing performances on screen
Interesting Gmail features you may not know about
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bihar Board BSES 10, 12 Exam 2023 registration deadline extended: Know revised date, application fees, steps to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.