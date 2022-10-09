Delhi: House collapses near Lahori Gate, several feared trapped (Photo: ANI)

A house has collapsed near the Lahori gate in Delhi, wherein 3-4 more people are suspected to be trapped in the debris. Five tenders are on the spot. So far, five people have been rescued and shifted to a hospital. Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said a call was received about a roof collapse in the Lahori Gate area around 7.30 pm, PTI reported.

Rescue operation is on to locate others, he said. A NDRF team has also reached the spot.

UPDATE NDRF team reaches spot as rescue operations continue after a house collapsed near the Lahori gate of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/XL0NoiWC5V October 9, 2022

