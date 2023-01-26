Delhi Horror: Two passengers stab, kill autorickshaw driver in Dwarka; probe on

In the national capital, a shocking incident has come to light. According to the police, two individuals who are thought to be passengers brutally stabbed a 44-year-old auto-rickshaw driver to death in Delhi's Dwarka neighbourhood. Senior police officials reported that a team of officers was dispatched to the crime scene right away after receiving a PCR call about a stabbing incident in Dwarka Sector 13 on the night before Republic Day.

The victim was allegedly stabbed in the neck, according to the police. He was transported right away to a nearby government hospital, where upon arrival he was pronounced dead. "We learnt during the course of investigation that the deceased was stabbed by the two persons who were travelling in his auto. Case is being looked into from all possible angles "said the official.

At the Dwarka North Police Station, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the official, numerous teams have been assembled to find the offenders who are currently eluding capture.

In a separate incident, the Delhi Police on Wednesday busted a liquor smuggling ring and seized 626 bottles of illicit alcohol from Sanjay Gandhi Transport (SGT) Nagar in Delhi. The police alleged that the South Indian movie "Pushpa" was the origin of the gang's inspiration.

(With inputs from IANS)