HomeDelhi

DELHI

Delhi SHOCKER: Pitbull bites off 6-year-old's ear in Prem Nagar; dog owner arrested

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday when the boy was playing outside his house.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 02:17 PM IST

Delhi SHOCKER: Pitbull bites off 6-year-old's ear in Prem Nagar; dog owner arrested
TRENDING NOW

A six-year-old boy sustained serious injuries, including the loss of his right ear, when he was mauled by a pitbull in Delhi's Prem Nagar on Sunday evening. The boy was chasing a ball when the dog suddenly attacked, biting his skull and tearing off his ear, according to local CCTV footage. One of the bystanders even picked up the severed ear from the ground as they raced to save the boy, pulling him away from the dog.

His father, a factory worker, rushed him to a local hospital right away, where medical professionals treated his broken teeth and severe facial injuries.  Now that he is conscious, the youngster is being treated.

 Police have reportedly detained the dog's owner on carelessness charges after neighbors claimed that prior concerns regarding the pitbull's aggressive behavior were disregarded. The animal has also been confiscated by the authorities.

Speaking to ANI, an eyewitness said, "The dog suddenly attacked the kid who was playing near my shop, and dragged him... Such incidents have occurred before as well... The child has been admitted as of now..."

A senior police officer reportedly told India Today that a case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's Sections 291 (negligent conduct with respect to animals) and 125(b) (rash or negligent act threatening the life and safety of others).  Rajesh Pal, the dog's owner, has been taken into custody in relation to the incident.

