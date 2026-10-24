Delhi horror: Class 12 student found burnt behind school guard room, probe underway

A Class 12 student was found burnt behind a school guard room in Delhi’s Krishna Nagar. More details below.

An 18-year-old girl, studying in Class 12 at a school in Delhi's Krishna Nagar, was found in a burnt condition behind the guard room. Police personnel from Krishna Nagar police station reached the school after getting a call about a fire and are now examining the circumstances around the incident. In the preliminary investigation, police recovered certain materials from the spot and the deceased student's school bag. Later, A crime scene investigation team was called to examine the area and collect evidence.

What did the fire officer say about the incident?

Explaining the incident, fire officer Anoop Singh said, ''We received a call that a child had set a fire inside a school. Upon arriving at the scene and entering the school, we found a child who had been burned, lying behind a water tank. We don't know her exact age, but she was in the 12th grade. Only one vehicle from our team arrived. It is not yet clear what was used to start the fire. She was taken away by an ambulance; the hospital will be able to provide details on what happened.

#WATCH | Today, a PCR call regarding a fire incident was received from a school in Krishna Nagar, Delhi. Upon receipt of the information, police staff from PS Krishna Nagar promptly reached the spot, where an approximately 18-year-old female student of Class 12th was found in a burnt condition behind the school guard room. During preliminary proceedings, certain materials were recovered from the spot and the deceased's school bag. The Crime Team was called to inspect the scene and collect relevant evidence. The circumstances leading to the incident are being examined, and further enquiry is in progress: Delhi Police (Visuals from outside the school) — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2026

BJP MLA Anil Goyal calls incident unfortunate

Later, BJP MLA Anil Goyal also acknowledged the incident and described it as 'unfortunate' and said, ''This is a major, unfortunate incident. The reasons behind her suicide are a matter for investigation. Our police, the local administration, and officials from the SDM's office are looking into it. The body has now been sent for post-mortem.''

Meanwhile, a few media reports are claiming that the incident is a suspected suicide. Currently, the police are investigating the circumstances and evidence, and further enquiry is in process.