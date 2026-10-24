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Delhi horror: Class 12 student found burnt behind school guard room, probe underway

A Class 12 student was found burnt behind a school guard room in Delhi’s Krishna Nagar. More details below.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 24, 2026, 04:43 PM IST

Delhi horror: Class 12 student found burnt behind school guard room, probe underway
Delhi school student found burnt in Krishna Nagar. (AI-Generated)
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An 18-year-old girl, studying in Class 12 at a school in Delhi's Krishna Nagar, was found in a burnt condition behind the guard room. Police personnel from Krishna Nagar police station reached the school after getting a call about a fire and are now examining the circumstances around the incident. In the preliminary investigation, police recovered certain materials from the spot and the deceased student's school bag. Later, A crime scene investigation team was called to examine the area and collect evidence.

What did the fire officer say about the incident?

Explaining the incident, fire officer Anoop Singh said, ''We received a call that a child had set a fire inside a school. Upon arriving at the scene and entering the school, we found a child who had been burned, lying behind a water tank. We don't know her exact age, but she was in the 12th grade. Only one vehicle from our team arrived. It is not yet clear what was used to start the fire. She was taken away by an ambulance; the hospital will be able to provide details on what happened.

BJP MLA Anil Goyal calls incident unfortunate

Later, BJP MLA Anil Goyal also acknowledged the incident and described it as 'unfortunate' and said, ''This is a major, unfortunate incident. The reasons behind her suicide are a matter for investigation. Our police, the local administration, and officials from the SDM's office are looking into it. The body has now been sent for post-mortem.''

Meanwhile, a few media reports are claiming that the incident is a suspected suicide. Currently, the police are investigating the circumstances and evidence, and further enquiry is in process.

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