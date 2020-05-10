Delhi hit with earthquake of magnitude 3.5

Earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Delhi on Sunday (May 10).

As per the National Center for Seismology, the national capital was hit with an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck.

The epicentre of it is reportedly Wazirabad, in northeast Delhi at the depth of 8 kilometres.

The epicentre was located at Latitude 28.7 N and Longitude 77.2 E.

The National Centre for Seismology confirmed that the earthquake occurred at 1:26 pm at a depth of 5 kilometres.

Delhi is the fourth of the five seismic zones.

So far, there are no such reports of damages. More in awaited.