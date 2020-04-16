Delhi High Court Registry refuses urgency in PIL seeking school fee waiver during lockdown

The PIL was submitted before the court on Thursday, but the Registry refused to list the matter saying that there's no urgency.

The Delhi High Court registry refused urgent listing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought directions to schools in the national capital not to charge school fees from students for for a period from April 2020 till the school become operational.

The PIL was submitted before the court on Thursday, but the Registry refused to list the matter saying that there's no urgency.

Advocate Amit Sahni, the petitioner, sought urgent hearing of the matter stating that lakhs of parents are facing financial problems due to lockdown and Health Emergency in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The urgency of the matter was mentioned before the Registrar, who did not find it sufficiently urgent to list before the Bench. A letter explaining the urgency was then submitted but the Registry replied that “your request for urgent listing has been rejected.”

The plea further highlighted that the Haryana government has issued directions to all unaided/private schools not to pressurize its students or parents to deposit fees/charges till school become operational and if any school pressurize its students or parents then strict disciplinary action would be taken against such school.

It may be noted that on Wednesday, the Union Ministry of Humna Resource Development directed colleges and other educational institutions across the country not to insist on payment of fees till the ongoing nationwide lockdown is lifted.

The ministry issued guidelines to the institutions across the country and asked them to strictly comply with it.

"It has come to the knowledge of AICTE, that certain standalone institutions are insisting that students should pay the fees, including admission fees, during the lockdown. It is clarified that colleges/institutions should not insist on payment of fees till the ongoing lockdown is lifted and normalcy is restored. Further guidelines in this regard communicating the revised timelines will be issued by AICTE in due course," the ministry said in an official statement.

Directions were also issued on the payment of salaries to the faculty members and termintion of service during the lockdown period.