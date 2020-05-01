Delhi High Court appoints Claim Commissioner to recover damages during February riots

Following the footsteps of Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi government has also appointed a claim commissioner who will look after the evaluation of the damage to public property during the recent riots in north-east Delhi.

As per reports, SN Gaur, a retired Delhi High Court judge, has been appointed the Claim Commissioner.

The appointment was made by Delhi High Court after the AAP government wrote a letter to the court registrar general seeking the appointment.

Gaur along with his team will evaluate the cost of damages done to public and private property during the riots in from people identified by the police as 'rioters' and will initiate legal proceedings to recover the damages.

In case the accused fail to pay, stringent action will be taken by the concerned authorities.

The Delhi Police had long ago appealed to make a Claim Commission appointed by the high court.

Notably, in December 2019, the Uttar Pradesh government had a similar initiative to send notices to at least 400 people who were identified as 'rioters' to recover damages to properties during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the state. Recently, the state Assembly introduced a new law through an ordinance to back the action.