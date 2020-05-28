Delhi High Court allows foreign Jamaatis to be relocated from quarantine centres to nine alternate places

The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed the foreign nationals who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin Markaz to be relocated to alternate places from the quarantine centres.

Disposing off the petition filed by the members who said that they were being kept in the quarantine centres even after their quarantine period was over, the court directed that all foreign nationals will be shifted to nine designated places and Tablighi Jamaat will be responsible for their food and other daily needs.

The court also ordered for a detailed list of members shifted to the designated places to be prepared and submitted to the Delhi Police. They will not be allowed to leave these places without intimating the police.

The high court has given these directions after the status report filed by the Crime Branch in the court on May 25.

Meanwhile, the crime branch will file 12 new charge sheets against 536 foreign Jamaatis on Thursday. This is the third consecutive day that the police will file the charge sheets. On Wednesday, charge sheets were filed against 280 foreign Jamaatis who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz in March this year amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak.

The Maulana Saad-led Nizamuddin was earlier blamed for overruling the government's ban on any kind of public gathering in the view of the virus outbreak.

While investigating, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has received passports and identification cards from only 746 of the 943 foreign members of the Tablighi Jamaat, who attended the event in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz. In search of the rest of the passports and other documents, the Crime Branch team is also conducting raids in several places. According to Delhi Police sources, the cops suspect that every year foreigners come to India on tourist visas but some of them stay back even after the visa expiry to remain illegally in India. That this could be a deliberate strategy is an angle that is now being investigated by the Crime Branch.

According to government data, the Jamaat event held at Nizamuddin Markaz in March this year during the pandemic led to a sharp 30% rise in the total COVID-19 cases across the country.