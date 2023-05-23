Search icon
Delhi: Heatwave conditions to persist in national capital, maximum temperature expected to be...

Delhi IMD weather udpate: IMD has also forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

Delhi weather news: Delhi has been reeling under the scorching heat for the past several days. The national capital witnessed the mercury even breaching the 46-degree mark in some parts of the city on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the heatwave conditions are likely to persist in the national capital on Tuesday, May 23.

IMD has said the maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to hover around 43 degrees Celsius. IMD has also forecasted light rain or drizzle later in the day. A minimum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, was recorded on Tuesday morning. The relative humidity stood at 38 per cent at 8.30 am.

It has also forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day. A blistering heatwave has swept parts of Delhi, straining power grids and posing challenges to outdoor labourers, homeless people and animals.

The IMD has predicted that similar conditions would continue before rains bring some relief from Wednesday onwards. Delhi's primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius -- four notches above normal and the maximum so far this year, on Monday.

The mercury soared to 46.2 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh, making it the hottest place in the capital. Narela (45.3 degrees Celsius), Pitampura (45.8 degrees Celsius) and Pusa (45.8 degrees Celsius) also recorded heatwave conditions.

The threshold for a heatwave is met when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, at least 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, and at least 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius.

