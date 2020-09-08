Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain says COVID cases spike will 'plateau' after 10 days

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also asserted that the home isolation policy has proved a "game changer" in taming the surge, a strategy the city government will continue to pursue.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 3,609 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of people infected in the national capital to 1,97,135 according to the health department. amid the surge in the number of cases, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the national capital will "plateau" after 10 days or so.

He also asserted that the home isolation policy has proved a "game changer" in taming the surge, a strategy the city government will continue to pursue.

A total of 19 deaths were reported in the Union Territory today, taking the toll to 4,618.Meanwhile, the count of recovered, discharged or migrated cases reached 1,70,140.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi includes 22,377 active cases.

"One of the main reasons why we are seeing such a rise in the number of fresh cases is because we are going aggressive as far as testing is concerned. We have been conducting tests in markets, crowded places, mohalla clinics, hospitals, and many other places," Jain said.

As many as 9,944 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 35,853 Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted today and 18,49,263 tests have been done so far, said the Delhi government`s bulletin.There are 1,166 containment zone in the national capital. (ANI)The total COVID-19 case tally of the country stands at 42,80,423 including 8,83,697 active cases, 33,23,951 cured/discharged/migrated and 72,775 deaths.

