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Delhi HC questions DUSU election chaos: Cars without plates, violence against teachers under scanner

The DUSU elections have come under the Delhi High Court’s scanner after alleged 'hooliganism'. Here's what happened during the hearing.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 01:58 PM IST

Delhi HC questions DUSU election chaos: Cars without plates, violence against teachers under scanner
Delhi High Court bans victory processions after results. (Pic Credits: ANI)
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The Delhi High Court on Thursday came down heavily on student political outfits and authorities over alleged 'hooliganism' ahead of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections. The court questioned how a large group of vehicles (cars without number plates) was allowed to move around the university campus. ''People standing on bonnet and rooftops — what else is hooliganism?'' the court asked. Not only this, but the court also raised concerns over incidents involving violence against teachers. The High Court said that such activities could create an atmosphere of fear and influence students during the elections.

Nearly 1,000 challans issues

During the hearing, the Additional Solicitor General told the court that Delhi Police had issued 998 challans and impounded 30 cars in connection with violations during the DUSU election period.

The police told the court that 547 challans were issued for driving without a licence, while 49 vehicles had been seized. Meanwhile, six FIRs have been registered in connection with the incidents, with four people arrested so far.

Court questions violence against teachers

The High Court also questioned the Delhi University authorities about the alleged assault of a teacher and asked whether the accused person was a student or an outsider. The Additional Solicitor General informed the court that the accused person was a student and had been arrested along with three others.

Show cause notice to candidates

The High Court issued show cause notices to all 114 candidates contesting the election and college-level posts, along with student political organisations.

The court also asked why similar violations have continued despite repeated notices and directions from Delhi University.

Restrictions on celebrations

The Delhi High Court also imposed restrictions on celebrations after the announcement of results, citing chances of hooliganism inside the university campus and hostels. Meanwhile, the DUSU polling was underway when the matter was heard in the court.

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