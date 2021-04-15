Delhi HC allows 50 people to offer prayers at Nizamuddin Markaz mosque five times a day

Amid the national capital reporting an increased number of COVID-19 cases every day, the Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed 50 people to offer namaz five times a day at the Nizamuddin Markaz mosque during Ramzan.

Entry of 50 people should be permitted to offer namaz five times a day only on the first floor of the Masjid Bangley Wali, Justice Prathiba M Singh directed the Station House Officer of Nizamuddin police station.

The court also declined to raise the number of people or allow the use of other floors of the mosque to offer prayers, which was sought by senior counsel Ramesh Gupta on behalf of the Delhi Waf Board. However, they were allowed to move an application before the SHO for it.

The SHO may take a call on any such application in accordance with the law, the court said.