Delhi HC allows 50 people to offer namaz on the first floor of Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan

The Delhi high court on Thursday allowed 50 people to offer namaz five times a day on the first floor of Nizamuddin Markaz mosque during Ramzan, saying there is no direction in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) notification to close down places of worship.

However, the court refused to increase the number of people or allow the use of other floors of the mosque for offering prayers as sought by senior advocate Ramesh Gupta on behalf of the Delhi Waqf Board, saying 'day-by-day situation is getting worse in Delhi'.

It directed the Station House Officer of the Nizamuddin Police Station to permit the entry of 50 people five times a day to offer namaz only on the first floor of the Masjid Bangley Wali.

Also read Delhi HC allows 50 people to offer prayers at Nizamuddin Markaz mosque five times a day

The High Court also clarified that its order would be subject to any notification issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the capital.

The Delhi High Court's direction came while hearing the plea of the Delhi Waqf Board to reopen the Nizamuddin Markaz where the Tablighi Jamaat congregation was held, which has been locked since March 31, 2020.

The court noted that there was 'no clear stand' of the central government as to whether religious congregations or gatherings were permitted in other places of worship.

The decision comes on the day the Delhi government announced a weekend curfew and the closure of malls, gyms, spas, and auditoriums.

Delhi registered the highest single-day spike of 17,282 fresh COVID-19 infections and 104 related deaths on Wednesday.

The total infection caseload of Delhi has reached 7,67,438. There are 50,736 active cases so far. The death toll from COVID-19 in the national capital now stands at 11,540.