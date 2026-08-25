Delhi H1N1 outbreak: CM calls emergency meet as cases cross 3,000; minister says 'under control'

Delhi has recorded 2,308 H1N1 infections among around 3,000 influenza cases this year.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Tuesday said there was no need for panic over the rising number of H1N1 cases in the national capital, asserting that hospitals have enough doctors, medicines and beds. His statement came as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called an emergency meeting to review the situation.

Delhi has reported around 3,000 influenza cases this year, including 2,308 H1N1 infections.

Isolation wards set up across Delhi hospitals

Speaking after a review meeting with officials from the Health Department, MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board, Singh said dedicated isolation wards had been arranged at hospitals across the city.

"There is no need for panic. Patients are coming, but they are getting treated and then going back. Isolation wards have been created in every hospital. If any patient complains of not being provided a bed, action will be taken against the hospital," PTI quoted him as saying.

The minister also said there was no shortage of medical staff or medicines.

"There is no problem of doctors, staff or medicines. The chief minister has called an emergency review meeting. I assure you there is no problem, everything is under control," Singh said.

Doctors flag risk among vulnerable groups

Medical experts said children, elderly people, pregnant women and people with existing health conditions are more likely to develop severe complications from H1N1.

Dr Bharat Gopal, senior director of respiratory and sleep medicine at Medanta Mediclinic, Defence Colony and Medanta-The Medicity, said the increase in cases has renewed interest in seasonal influenza vaccination, particularly among high-risk groups.

Dr Bibhu Anand of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said H1N1 testing is widely available at hospitals and diagnostic centres.

According to him, testing at private hospitals generally costs between Rs 1,500 and Rs 5,000, while a comprehensive respiratory BioFire panel can cost around Rs 9,000 to Rs 15,000. Testing at government hospitals is available at a much lower cost.

What are the symptoms of H1N1?

Common symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, headache, body ache, chills, fatigue, runny nose and nasal congestion. Some children may also experience vomiting, nausea or diarrhoea.

Doctors said most people with uncomplicated influenza can recover with outpatient treatment and may not require hospitalisation. However, patients can require admission if they develop pneumonia, breathing difficulties, low oxygen levels, persistent high fever or worsening of an existing illness.

Doctors advise against self-medication

Experts have advised people not to take antibiotics or other medicines without medical guidance. They also urged people not to ignore worsening symptoms, particularly among vulnerable patients.

People should seek medical attention if they experience severe breathlessness, persistent chest pain, oxygen saturation below 94 per cent, confusion, bluish lips or fingertips, or fever that returns after initially improving.

Doctors have also recommended regular hand hygiene, wearing masks in crowded areas, avoiding close contact with infected people and staying home or isolating when unwell.