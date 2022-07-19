Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Delhi govt to conduct door-to-door survey in Aug for issuing e-health cards

The department hopes to distribute cards in November or December, well ahead of the scheduled deadline of 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 11:09 AM IST

Delhi govt to conduct door-to-door survey in Aug for issuing e-health cards
File Photo

The Delhi government is expected to begin a door-to-door survey in August to create a detailed health database for its much-anticipated e-health cards and health information management system (HIMS), senior health officials said on Monday, adding that the department hopes to distribute cards in November or December, well ahead of the scheduled deadline of 2023.

The Delhi government's health department officials said the door-to-door survey will be undertaken across the city to collect basic information such as age, gender, history of significant health problems, progress on ongoing treatments, drug allergies, and history of operations, among other things.

This information will be used to build a database, which will be used to create the government's HIMS, which will help Delhi government hospitals record and track each patient's medical history so that treatment can go uninterrupted in the coming years.

"The goal behind this information database is that if a patient is referred to a bigger hospital or want to continue their treatment at another institution, they will no longer have to narrate their symptoms, medical history, and treatment course." "Once their information is placed into the system, their treatment can continue in any hospital based on their digital records," a senior health department official said.

The Delhi government had previously announced that the HIMS and health card program will "revolutionise Delhi's health-care system." The health department is pushing ahead with the project aggressively in order to meet the original 2023 deadline for distribution of the health cards.

Delhi residents will be able to apply for the QR code-based health cards through a dedicated website and mobile application or by physically applying for the cards at Delhi government hospitals, dispensaries, and mohalla clinics, said a government official who is monitoring the progress of the scheme.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
7th Pay Commission update: Central employees set for 4 percent DA hike, salary to increase by this much
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.