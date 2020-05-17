Delhi govt to announce detailed guidelines for lockdown extension on Monday

After the Centre announced that the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown will be extended till May 31, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that a detailed plan to ease restrictions in the national capital will be announced on Monday.

"Delhi govt will prepare the detailed plan for Delhi based on the Centre's guidelines and announce it tomorrow," he wrote on Twitter.

Kejriwal also said that the guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown were in line with what his government had proposed.

"Centre's guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by Delhi govt based on suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites. We have used the lockdown period to prepare our healthcare system if Corona cases increase, but it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent," he wrote in another tweet.

Delhi govt will prepare the detailed plan for Delhi based on the Centre's guidelines and announce it tomorrow https://t.co/eBfrLKUpP9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 17, 2020

Earlier, the Delhi CM had said that decision to open up the economy is in the right direction, adding that a slight increase in COVID-19 cases is expected.

"We do expect a slight increase in cases when the economy reopens and Delhi is prepared to deal with it. We have always been saying that we all will now have to learn to live with Corona," he had said.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 422 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking its total count to 9,755.