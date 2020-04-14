Delhi govt teams up with Google Maps to list food, night shelters in capital

Headlines

Watch: Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years for ODI World Cup 2023

ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq announces shock ODI retirement, check details

Tamim Iqbal's strong statement on World Cup withdrawal: 'I reject this unfair situation'

Tovino Thomas is hopeful of 2018's chances at 2024 Oscars, calls film's selection as India’s official entry 'incredible'

Meet MS Dhoni’s father-in-law RK Singh, husband of successful CEO; know old connection with Dhoni family

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years for ODI World Cup 2023

ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq announces shock ODI retirement, check details

Tamim Iqbal's strong statement on World Cup withdrawal: 'I reject this unfair situation'

7 Japanese tips to beat laziness

Top 5 teams that can win 2023 World Cup 

Batters with most sixes in international cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

EP 3: Kane Williamson | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC'23

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Tovino Thomas is hopeful of 2018's chances at 2024 Oscars, calls film's selection as India’s official entry 'incredible'

The Role That Changed My Life: Vijay Varma says Gully Boy saved him from being shattered, gave him his confidence back

Charlie Chopra & the Mystery of Solang Valley review: Vishal Bhardwaj's dull whodunit is an insult to Agatha Christie

HomeDelhi

Delhi

Delhi govt teams up with Google Maps to list food, night shelters in capital

Kejriwal took to Twitter to make the announcement.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 14, 2020, 07:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the state government has joined hands with Google Maps to make sure that people do not face difficulties in wake of the nationwide lockdown. The Google service will list out all the food and night shelters that have arranged in the national capital.

Kejriwal took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"As we prepare for an extended lockdown, we are proud to work together with @GoogleIndia Maps in ensuring easy accessibility of all our food and night shelters. We are committed to doing everything possible to make life easy for those most affected by the lockdown," he said.

Google Maps has been facilitating the service. A user has to search for 'Food shelters in Delhi' or 'Night shelters in Delhi', a twitter post from the company said.

Along with Delhi, the service is availabl in 32 other cities as well.

Earlier today, Kejriwal also said that his government will fully support the lockdown extension announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the morning. "Delhi will fully implement PM's lockdown measures," he had said.

Till Monday, Delhi reported 1,510 cases of coronavirus along with 28 deaths. 47 areas in the capital have been marked as containment zones. A complete lockdown including closure of essential services has been ensured in the areas and door-to-door screenings is being conducted by authorities. All the essential services are being delivered to the homes by the authorities.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who charges Rs 5 crore per ad, lives in Rs 100 crore home, owns private jet, her net worth is…

This National Award-winning actress left home at 17, was body-shamed, battled depression after films flopped miserably

ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq announces shock ODI retirement, check details

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Google Pixel 7 deal out, currently available at Rs 7,899 after Rs 52,100 off

BJP Mahila Morcha cadre welcomes PM Modi at Jaipur rally

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE