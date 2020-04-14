Delhi govt teams up with Google Maps to list food, night shelters in capital

Kejriwal took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the state government has joined hands with Google Maps to make sure that people do not face difficulties in wake of the nationwide lockdown. The Google service will list out all the food and night shelters that have arranged in the national capital.

Kejriwal took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"As we prepare for an extended lockdown, we are proud to work together with @GoogleIndia Maps in ensuring easy accessibility of all our food and night shelters. We are committed to doing everything possible to make life easy for those most affected by the lockdown," he said.

As we prepare for an extended lockdown, we are proud to work together with @GoogleIndia Maps in ensuring easy accessibility of all our food and night shelters. We are committed to do everything possible to make life easy for those most affected by the lockdown. https://t.co/fMvYzFmLPn — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 14, 2020

Google Maps has been facilitating the service. A user has to search for 'Food shelters in Delhi' or 'Night shelters in Delhi', a twitter post from the company said.

Along with Delhi, the service is availabl in 32 other cities as well.

Earlier today, Kejriwal also said that his government will fully support the lockdown extension announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the morning. "Delhi will fully implement PM's lockdown measures," he had said.

Till Monday, Delhi reported 1,510 cases of coronavirus along with 28 deaths. 47 areas in the capital have been marked as containment zones. A complete lockdown including closure of essential services has been ensured in the areas and door-to-door screenings is being conducted by authorities. All the essential services are being delivered to the homes by the authorities.