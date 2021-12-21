Delhi govt swings into action as 3 kids die after taking 'cough syrup' at Mohalla Clinic

The Delhi Government has taken strict action in the case of the death of 3 children due to Dextromethorphan Cough Syrup in Delhi. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has terminated the service of 3 doctors posted in Mohalla Clinics and also urged the Delhi Medical Council to investigate the entire matter.

Notably, the Director General Health Services (DGHS) of the Central Government had sent a letter to the DGHS of the Delhi Government on 7 December informing that 16 cases of dextromethorphan poisoning were reported at Kalawati Saran hospital, of which three children died at the hospital. The letter mentioned that these children were prescribed the Dextromethorphan drug by the Delhi government-run Mohalla Clinics and the drug is strictly not recommended for paediatric age children.

The DGHS of the central government has urged the Delhi government to issue notices to all its mohalla clinics and dispensaries not to prescribe Dextromethorphan Cough Syrup for children below 4 years.

After receiving the letter, the Delhi Government got the drug (Dextromethorphan Cough Syrup) checked and its quality was not found up to the mark. At the same time, after the matter of the death of children came to light, BJP and Congress accused the Kejriwal government of negligence. Seeing the matter getting serious, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said in a press conference that after investigation in this matter, the services of 3 doctors posted at Mohalla Clinic have been terminated.

He said that a 4-member committee has been constituted to investigate the matter in depth. He told that the government has also appealed to the Delhi Medical Council to cancel the licenses of the three doctors.

Meanwhile, slamming the Delhi government over the death of three children due to the alleged administration of wrong medicines by a mohalla clinic, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should take responsibility for the incident while demanding his apology.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Gambhir said, "The Delhi chief minister should take responsibility for the incident. More than the chief minister, he seems to be the advertisement minister. He has the habit to put blame on either the central government or the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. He calls himself the son of Delhi but is not taking responsibility for the loss of lives of three children."

"The Delhi government and the Delhi Drug control board are responsible for the incident. They should be aware of the fact that what kind of doctors they have appointed. Instead of taking responsibility, the chief minister might be on a visit to Punjab," added the BJP MP.