Delhi govt's decision to reserve hospitals for Delhiites challenged in HC

The Delhi government's order barring the admission of non-residents of Delhi in NCT government-run hospitals has been challenged in the Delhi High Court.

Advocates Shashwat Anand and Gautam Kumar have moved Delhi High Court challenging the government decision to reserve the beds for Delhi residents.

Earlier, an advocate and social activist had sent a legal notice to the Arvind Kejriwal government wherein he has asked the latter to withdraw its 'draconian' order.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Sunday announced that the hospitals run by the Delhi government as well as private hospitals will only treat Delhiites for COVID-19.

"Over 90% of people want Delhi hospitals to treat patients from the national capital during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hence, it has been decided that government and private hospitals in Delhi will only treat patients from the national capital," Kejriwal said.

There are around 40 Delhi government-run hospitals in the national capital including LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

Delhi government hospitals have around 10,000 beds while the Centre-run hospitals have almost the same beds, Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister said that Central Government-run hospitals can admit patients from other states which will strike a balance between the needs of people in Delhi and outside.

The government has issued a list of documents people will need to to get admission into Delhi government hospitals.