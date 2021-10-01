Delhi govt cancels recognition of top private school over arbitrary fee hike

Despite the government's ban, increasing the fees and harassing the parents turned out to be really expensive for a popular school in Delhi. Taking stern action, the Kejriwal government has cancelled the recognition of Bal Bharti School in Pitampura, Delhi.

The Delhi Directorate of Education issued a statement saying that the management of Bal Bharti School of Pitampura was constantly bent on arbitrariness. Despite the ban by the directorate, the fee was being increased, making education a den of profiteering. The school was engaged in exploiting the parents through unlawful extortion.

The Directorate of Education said that the school management was warned about this by issuing several notices. It was warned that strict action could be taken for arbitrarily increasing the fees but the school deliberately ignored the warning. Along with this, the exploitation of the parents also continued. After this, an order was issued to cancel the recognition of Bal Bharti School. This order will come into effect from the 2022-23 session.

The authority clarified that this decision of the government will not affect the children studying in it and the staff working there. After getting the consent of the parents, they will be transferred to a nearby school or government school run by the Child Education Society. Along with this, there will be an adjustment of the payment of fees already done by the parents.

Teaching and non-teaching staff working in Bal Bharti School will be adjusted in other recognized schools run by the Child Education Society.