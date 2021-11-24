Delhi govt bans entry of petrol, diesel vehicles till Dec 3; CNG, e-vehicles allowed from Nov 27

To keep the air pollution under control, the Delhi government on Wednesday announced that only CNG-run and electric vehicles will be allowed entry into the city from November 27, while all petrol and diesel transport vehicles will remain banned till December 3. The information was given by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

"As pollution level in Delhi is reducing leading to an improved Air Quality Index (AQI) similar to pre-Diwali days, the Delhi government has taken a slew of measures to maintain it. Entry of trucks and other vehicles, except for those involved in essential services, from outside Delhi has been stopped," Rai said during a press briefing after a high-level meeting was conducted to decide on measures needed to keep Delhi's air clean.

"From November 27, only CNG-run and electric vehicles will be allowed entry into the national capital. All the other vehicles will remain banned till December 3," he added.

The minister said that schools, colleges, libraries and other educational institutions will also be reopened from November 29 onwards.

The Delhi government on Monday lifted the ban on construction activities after the marginal improvement in the national capital's air quality.

On November 18, the Delhi government had banned the entry of all trucks (except essential goods) coming from other states into Delhi till November 21.

Notably, air quality has visibly improved in Delhi after strong surface winds swept through the city on Sunday with Thursday's AQI hovering around 280 as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', then 401 and between 500 is considered 'severe'.