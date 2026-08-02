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Delhi govt approves up to 100% pay hike for disaster management staff: Here's who benefits

A piece of good news has arrived for Delhi's disaster management personnel as CM Rekha Gupta has approved a significant salary hike. Know more about it here.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 02, 2026, 06:54 PM IST

Delhi govt approves up to 100% pay hike for disaster management staff: Here's who benefits
Big relief for Delhi disaster management staff after 16 years. (Instagram)
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In a major relief to disaster management personnel in the national capital, the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has approved a salary hike of up to 100 percent for employees working under the Delhi State Disaster Management Authority (DSDMA). Yes, you read it right! On Sunday, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said that the decision will provide these personnel with a remuneration increase of up to 100 percent, calling it a long-overdue measure to deliver justice to officials who have served as the backbone of Delhi's disaster management system since 2009.

She also noted that these personnel have not received a single revision in their remuneration in the last 16 years.

Who will benefit from the pay hike?

According to the Delhi government, the revised remuneration will include staff under DSDMA, Project Officers (POs), District Project Officers (DPOs) and Project Coordinators (PCs). The extent of the salary hike is expected to vary depending on the employee's role and category, with some seeing their pay nearly double.

What did Delhi CM say?

Speaking on the decision, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said that these positions were created in 2009 with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Since then, the monthly remuneration of Project Officers, District Project Officers, and Project Coordinators had remained unchanged for 16 years. During this period, inflation rose, disaster management challenges became more complex, responsibilities continued to expand, and the scope of their work grew significantly.

She further said that their monthly remuneration remained fixed at Rs 25,000 for Project Officers and District Project Officers and Rs 20,000 for Project Coordinators. She further said that these posts were never linked to any regular government pay structure or equivalent pay category.

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