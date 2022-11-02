Delhi government to start 'Mahila Mohalla Clinic': All you need to know

Delhi government to start 'Mahila Mohalla Clinic' (Photo: Twitter/Arvind Kejriwal)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday announced that his government will launch a special `Mahila Mohalla Clinic` in the city to provide free gynaecological treatment to women.

"Good news for the women of Delhi. Another new initiative is going to happen in Delhi`s world-class health services from today. The government is going to start a special `Mahila Mohalla Clinic` for women where they will get their gynaecologist`s services, tests, and medicines that are free of cost", said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet on Wednesday.

दिल्ली की महिलाओं के लिए ख़ुशखबरी



आज से दिल्ली की विश्वस्तरीय स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं में एक और नई पहल होने जा रही है सरकार महिलाओं के लिए विशेष “महिला मोहल्ला क्लिनिक” शुरू करने जा रही है जहां महिलाओं को अपने स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ की सेवाएँ, जाँच, दवाइयाँ व टेस्ट मुफ़्त उपलब्ध होंगे। pic.twitter.com/Nx3exZphlY November 2, 2022

Mohalla clinics system is one of the flagship initiatives of the Kejriwal government and is aimed at boosting the primary healthcare system in the national capital. These clinics will provide specialised services like gynaecologist`s services, tests, and medicines to women free of cost.

