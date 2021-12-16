Delhi government takes big decision on petrol, diesel vehicles

In view of the serious situation of pollution in Delhi, the Kejriwal government has decided to cancel the registration of all diesel vehicles which have completed 10 years or petrol vehicles which have completed 15 years on January 1, 2022.

The development comes following the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

According to the information, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) will be issued by the government to those whose registration of diesel vehicles will be cancelled. Through this NOC, those diesel vehicles can be re-registered in other cities.

The Delhi Transport Department clarified that the diesel vehicles which have completed the period of 15 years will not get the NOC under any circumstances. In such a situation, those vehicles will have to be crushed under all circumstances.

In July 2016, the NGT had ordered that the registration of diesel vehicles which are more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles which are more than 15 years old should be cancelled in Delhi. Along with this, they should also be disallowed to be run in the capital.

The Delhi Transport Department said that the registration of petrol-powered vehicles that have crossed the age of 15 years will also be cancelled after January 1. Such people will also be issued NOC by the department.

The department added that if owners of 10-year-old diesel vehicles or 15-year-old petrol vehicle owners decide to convert their vehicles to electric vehicles, then they will be allowed to do so. However, for this, they will have to apply and get permission from the department. Such drivers will have to get electric kits installed in vehicles from certified agencies only.

The department also warned that vehicles that have exceeded their maximum life and have not received the NOC will be confiscated and sent to the authorized vendors for scrapping with the help of Delhi Traffic Police. The amount received from that scrap will be returned to the vehicle owner.